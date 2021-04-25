FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of FARO Technologies worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,865,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

