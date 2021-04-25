Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

