FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $277.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

