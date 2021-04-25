Fei Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $26.92 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00273590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01039342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00232527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

