Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $500.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $502.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.15 and a 200 day moving average of $429.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

