Filecoin Price Tops $134.27 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and $958.86 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.01032718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.09 or 1.00180892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00634112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00203990 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 68,158,977 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.