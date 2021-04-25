Financial Analysis: Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) versus ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vicon Industries and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies 13.91% 7.73% 5.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicon Industries and ESCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.01 -$5.40 million N/A N/A ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 3.99 $101.98 million $2.76 40.65

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vicon Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vicon Industries and ESCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Vicon Industries has a beta of 84.32, indicating that its stock price is 8,332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Vicon Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc. is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments. The Filtration/Fluid Flow segment involves in the design and manufacture specialty filtration products including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control device, through PTI Technologies Inc., VACCO Industries, Crissair, Inc., and Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC. The RF Shielding and Test segment offers customers to identify, measure, and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy, through ETS-Lindgren Inc. The Utility Solutions Group segment consists of Doble Engineering Company and related subsidiaries (Doble), Morgan Schaffer Ltd. (Morgan Schaffer), and NRG Systems, Inc. (NRG). The Technical Packaging segment consists of Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ) and Plastique. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

