FinNexus (FNX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.68 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00064742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00679572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.98 or 0.07681331 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,217,626 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

