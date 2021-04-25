FintruX Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $11,455.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00092780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00667986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.86 or 0.07994971 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

