Fire Lotto Price Tops $0.0070 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $191,134.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00076445 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002986 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

