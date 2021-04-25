Fireball One Day Volume Reaches $254.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 320.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Fireball has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $95,720.68 and $254.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00009643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00129851 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,059 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

