First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of First American Financial worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First American Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $64.57.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

