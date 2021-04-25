First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,770 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 3.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $31,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,704,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,523 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 209.1% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 147,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

