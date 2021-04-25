Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $98.41 million and approximately $39.44 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00270483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.53 or 0.01045661 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.19 or 0.00654018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.48 or 1.00084767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

