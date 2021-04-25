FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $291.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.78. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $295.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

