FLIP Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $571,509.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00065949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00697527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.96 or 0.07836266 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

