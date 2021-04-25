FLO Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $10.02 million and $49,916.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

