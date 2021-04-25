Flow Market Capitalization Tops $983.55 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $28.96 or 0.00055412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $983.55 million and approximately $50.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00265493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.79 or 0.01031083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00651597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,195.78 or 0.99887252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

