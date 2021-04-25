Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Hits $19,261.64

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $19,261.64 and $49,686.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 79.3% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00064630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.35 or 0.00721331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.05 or 0.07607367 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

