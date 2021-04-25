FlypMe (FYP) Tops One Day Volume of $5,196.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $434,269.70 and approximately $5,196.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

