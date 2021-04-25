Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Fortinet stock opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

