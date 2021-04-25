Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 8,011 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 459.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

