Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSM opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

