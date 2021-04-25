Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.76% of Franklin Electric worth $27,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

