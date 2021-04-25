Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $115.72 million and $4.82 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.22 or 0.01016265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.86 or 0.99915070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00630993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,793,296 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

