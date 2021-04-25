Frax Share (FXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.89 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $48.05 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $4.76 or 0.00009544 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

