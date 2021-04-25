Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.10). Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,570.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

