Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Reaches $66.17 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Frontier has a market cap of $66.17 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003440 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00728075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.06 or 0.07793643 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

