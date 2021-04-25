FSBT API Token (FSBT) Achieves Market Cap of $129,977.17

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One FSBT API Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $129,977.17 and $24,535.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

