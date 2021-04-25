FTX Token Price Hits $49.26 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $123.70 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.51 or 0.07671476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

