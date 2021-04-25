Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys 2,160 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.20.

KSU stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $302.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.