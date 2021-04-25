Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

