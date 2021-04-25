Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 11,257 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. NIKE comprises about 0.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

