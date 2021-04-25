Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 8,678 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 198,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.99. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

