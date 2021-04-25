Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $1.62 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 176.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $103.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

