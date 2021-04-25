Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $1.91 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.