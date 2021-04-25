Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $3.32 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 229,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. Viavi Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,725.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,876 shares of company stock worth $1,379,669. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

