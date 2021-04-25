Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $4.03 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Facebook makes up 2.6% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

