Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 263 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NVR by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,862.59 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $5,028.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,711.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4,374.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

