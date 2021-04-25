Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 9,066 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

