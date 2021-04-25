Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,420 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.