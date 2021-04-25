Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $254.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.41. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

