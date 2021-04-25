Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 21,813 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

