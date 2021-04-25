Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 44,858 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

ES opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

