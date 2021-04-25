Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $1.61 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

