Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.4% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

