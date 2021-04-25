Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000. Halliburton makes up approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

