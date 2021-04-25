Function X Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $161.00 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.27 or 1.00419390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00135982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002030 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

