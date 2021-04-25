Function X Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $161.00 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.27 or 1.00419390 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00038988 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010663 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00135982 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002030 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002753 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
