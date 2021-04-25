Fundamenta (FMTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.71 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 89.5% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00005279 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $5.71 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00269539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.70 or 0.01031783 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00653250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,406.16 or 1.00461023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

