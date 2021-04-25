FUNToken (FUN) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $291.48 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.